Jamal Adams compares himself to Tom Brady, isn't ready to talk to Jets GM after trade discussion reports

Jamal Adams isn’t happy the New York Jets put him on the trade block. Adams vented his frustrations Wednesday, saying he’s not ready to speak to Jets general manager Joe Douglas after the team reportedly discussed deals involving Adams.

Adams compared himself to Aaron Donald and Tom Brady while talking about the issue.

"The Rams don't take calls on Aaron Donald...the Patriots don't take calls on Tom Brady. That's where I hold myself, in that regard" – @TheAdamsEra on the trade rumors pic.twitter.com/b1jHonkelC — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 30, 2019

The 24-year-old Adams hasn’t produced like Brady or Donald just yet, but his career is off to a promising start. After being the No. 6 overall pick in 2017, Adams made the Pro Bowl in 2018. He’s working on getting back there in Year 3.

Adams’ comments mark the second time in two days he has expressed frustration with Douglas and the Jets. On Tuesday, Adams refuted rumors suggesting he demanded a trade. Adams said he wanted to stay in New York, and that both Douglas and head coach Adam Gase knew that. Adams then accused Douglas of “going behind my back” to seek out deals.

The Jets are in an awkward situation. By dangling Adams in trade talks but not dealing him, the Jets have angered one of their best players. Given Adams’ willingness to speak out about the issue, it’s going to be some time before he’s able to forgive the team.

