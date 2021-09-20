Jamal Adams comments on Seahawks’ penalty problems vs. Titans

The Seahawks were burned pretty bad by the new emphasis on “taunting” by NFL officials in today’s 33-30 loss to the Titans. Specifically, cornerback D.J. Reed was flagged for it after a huge incompletion thrown from Ryan Tannehill downfield towards A.J. Brown. That kept a critical drive alive for the Titans, aiding in their comeback win over Seattle.

After the game, safety Jamal Adams took issue with that flag, but admitted that the Seahawks can’t have so many penalties.

Jamal Adams says it’s not about the fans/extra juice for #Seahawks needless, after-play penalties, including one on him hitting Tannehill late. But the D.J. Reed taunting foul? “C’mon, man. You are taking emotion out of the game.” Still says they can’t have those penalties pic.twitter.com/l8u5oZlEMm — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 20, 2021

Adams also got hit with a huge penalty for roughing the passer on Tannehill in overtime. Seattle lost 100 yards on 10 flags total.

Related

Kam Chancellor talks about tension in Seahawks building after Super Bowl 49 loss

List