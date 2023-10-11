Jamal Adams clears concussion protocol

Safety Jamal Adams is set to return to the Seahawks lineup this week.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday that Adams has cleared the concussion protocol. Adams made his 2023 debut in the team's Week Four win over the Giants, but left early in the game after suffering a head injury.

Adams was evaluated on the sideline by an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant and was seen berating them after being sent to the locker room. Adams apologized for the outburst and said that the consultants "serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players."

Carroll also said that left tackle Charles Cross (toe) and right guard Phil Haynes (calf) will practice. Cross did not play against the Gaints while Haynes left the game with a calf injury.