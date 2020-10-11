Jamal Adams, CJ McCollum and others sending prayers to Dak Prescott originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The sports community really comes together and shows support to one another when a serious injury occurs.

Seemed like the entirety of the NBA showed support for Portland Trail Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic on social media reaching out to the big fella after he suffered that gruesome leg injury in March 2019.

On Sunday, thoughts and prayers are needed for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered an ankle injury midway through the third quarter against the New York Giants.

We don’t want to embed the video into the article, but you can see the play by clicking on this link. Fair warning as the play is pretty graphic.

Prescott was carted off the field in tears knowing that his season could be in jeopardy. This season, the Cowboys are 1-3 but Prescott currently leads the league in passing yards (1,690).

Dak Prescott raised his fist as he was carted off of the field today.



(Via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/0aUnbnve4t — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2020

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Prescott will have surgery Sunday night.

The sports community in the Northwest took to social to show their support for Dak including Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, an avid NFL and Cleveland Browns fan, as well as Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams amongst others.

Prayers up for Dak 🙏🏽 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 11, 2020

Damn, I Hate that for #4! 🙏🏽 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 11, 2020

I feel sick for Dak Prescott. Heartbreaking stuff to see him carted off. Ugh... — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 11, 2020

Prayers up for dak! — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) October 11, 2020

Prayers up killa @dak 🙏🏾 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 11, 2020

Prayers up, Dak!