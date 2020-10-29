Jamal Adams, Chris Carson, Shaquill Griffin headline Seahawks lengthy injury report

Adams, Carson, Griffin headline Seahawks lengthy injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks roster has been riddled with injuries all season, and notable names continue to be added to the list on a weekly basis.

There’s a chance that Seattle might have just one healthy running back available in Week 9 against the 49ers. Here’s a look at where things stand on Wednesday.

RB Chris Carson (mid-foot sprain)

Carson is a longshot to play on Sunday, but Pete Carroll didn’t rule him out just yet. He’s likely to be listed as doubtful when designations come out on Friday.

“We’ll be real quiet on Chris until the end of the week,” Carroll said Wednesday.

RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring)

Hyde didn’t practice on Wednesday, but Carroll said it’s “not a major hamstring” injury. We should know more in the coming days, but Hyde’s status for Sunday is uncertain.

RB Travis Homer (knee contusion)

Homer also sat out on Wednesday, but he has the best chance to play among Seattle’s injured running backs.

“He’s already moving way better,” Carroll said.

S Jamal Adams (groin/illness)

Adams didn’t practice on Wednesday, even though Carroll said he anticipated the star safety participating in a limited fashion. Giving him some work and seeing how his body responded tomorrow was going to be a big test in determining whether he could return on Sunday or not. Adams has missed Seattle’s last three games, and it doesn’t look promising for him to play against the 49ers.

CB Shaquill Griffin (hamstring/concussion)

Griffin is still in the concussion protocol.

“We’ll have to take him through the week and see how he does,” Carroll said.

It’s likely Seattle will be without its Pro Bowl corner as well.

Open practice windows

Here’s a list of players who are either on IR or NFI but have had their three-week practice windows opened.

DL Rasheem Green

TE Colby Parkinson

G Phil Haynes

DB D.J. Reed

Full Wednesday injury report