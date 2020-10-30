Jamal Adams, Chris Carson questionable for Seahawks

The Seahawks have released their injury designations for Sunday’s game against the 49ers and they’ve left the door open for Jamal Adams to return to action.

Adams did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to the groin injury that’s kept him out of the last three games, but he is listed as questionable by the team. The Seahawks have not finished their Friday practice yet, but the fact that he has a chance of playing suggests that he got some time on the field to close out the week.

Running back Chris Carson is also listed as questionable after missing practice the last two days. He injured his foot against the Cardinals last Sunday and is one of three backs on the injury report.

Travis Homer (knee) is also listed as questionable while Carlos Hyde (hamstring) is considered doubtful.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion) is the only player ruled out. Guard Mike Iupati (back) and safety Ugo Amadi (hamstring) join Hyde in the doubtful group.

UPDATE 4:58 p.m. ET: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Adams practiced and called it “a really good sign.”

