Jamal Adams, Chris Carson questionable, Shaquill Griffin out vs. 49ers in Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks will be without Shaquill Griffin (hamstring/concussion) on Sunday when they host the 49ers. He's the only one officially listed as out, but there are several other notable names on Friday's official injury report.

-- Jamal Adams (illness/groin) is questionable to play. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was able to practice in limited fashion on Friday. Pete Carroll called the potential of him playing after just one practice a "big concern," but there's shot Adams is able to go nonetheless. Getting sick in the middle of the week didn't help matters, but it appears his groin is nearing full strength. The Seahawks are desperate to get Adams back in the lineup.

-- Chris Carson (foot) and Travis Homer (knee) are both questionable to play and will be game-time decisions. Neither practiced at all during the week. Carson is probably more of a coin flip while Homer should be good to go. DeeJay Dallas would be the only healthy running back if both guys didn't play as Carlos Hyde (hamstring) is listed as doubtful to play. Pre-game workouts will be the final determination for Carson, Homer and Hyde.

-- Griffin isn't the only player in Seattle secondary who is likely to miss Sunday's divisional matchup. Ugo Amadi (hamstring) is also doubtful to play. That means Seattle is likely to stick in base defense predominantly with Jordyn Brooks seeing an increased workload. Damarious Randall is the likely candidate to take any nickel reps, assuming Ryan Neal (hamstring/questionable) plays.

-- It's possible that Linden Stephens, not Tre Flowers, could start in place of Griffin opposite Quinton Dunbar.

-- Mike Iupati (back) is looking like he'll miss his second straight game. Jordan Simmons will start again at left guard.

-- The 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel (hamstring), which should give Seattle's defense some relief.

-- Damon Harrison had his best week of practice, according to Carroll, indicating that he's a candidate to get either promoted to the active roster or flexed up from the practice squad for gameday. Either way, we should see Harrison make his Seahawks debut on Sunday.

-- D.J. Reed (pectoral) has a chance to be activated off IR and play against the 49ers, his former team. Saturday's 1:00 p.m. PT transaction deadline will be one to watch for Seattle.

-- Rasheem Green (neck) won't be back until Week 9 vs. the Bills, Carroll said. Green remains on IR.

-- Seattle currently has two open active roster spots.