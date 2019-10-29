Jamal Adams calls out Jets GM on Twitter for shopping him at trade deadline

Jamal Adams doesn't sound happy with how the New York Jets handled Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Trade rumors involving the Jets safety surfaced a few hours before the 4 p.m. ET deadline. The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens reportedly made an effort to land the 2017 first-round pick, who is regarded as one of the league's premier defensive backs.

Well, the deadline passed and Adams is still a Jets player. Adams took to Twitter and made it known he wants to remain in New York, and then he ripped Jets general manager Joe Douglas for allegedly shopping him on the trade market Tuesday.

Jets S Jamal Adams weighs in after today. pic.twitter.com/LkEtwznFh1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 29, 2019

ESPN's Chris Mortensen tweeted the Jets did not shop Adams, but that other teams did show interest:

GM Joe Douglas did not shop him around. He did listen to some very interested teams and turned down significant offers, based on teams I spoke with. https://t.co/0KlcFOkeuO — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 29, 2019

It might get pretty awkward Wednesday when Adams shows up to the Jets' facility.

And he wasn't the only Jets veteran whose name showed up in trade rumors Tuesday. Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, who signed a three-year, $53 million free-agent contract with New York in March, also was the subject of trade speculation.

The Jets are 1-6 entering Week 9 and almost certainly will finish with a losing record for the fourth consecutive season. New York has not reached the playoffs since 2010, and given the franchise's current incompetence, we wouldn't bet on that postseason drought ending anytime soon.

