Jamal Adams would bring to 49ers what they're lacking, per Gil Brandt

Gil Brandt and Ronnie Lott both are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They also both believe the 49ers should pursue a Jamal Adams trade with the New York Jets.

Brandt, who was vital in the Dallas Cowboys' heyday as an executive, lists the 49ers as one of five teams -- along with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks -- that should try to acquire the star safety. In his eyes, Adams would bring to the 49ers what safety Jaquiski Tartt has not: Health and turnovers.

Adams, 24, only has missed two games through his three-year NFL career. Tartt, 28, hasn't been as lucky in the health department. He never once has played all 16 games in the regular season and missed four last year due to injury.

Tartt also has forced only seven turnovers in his five-year career. Adams, an All-Pro last season, has 12 in 13 fewer games. The former No. 6 overall draft pick has two interceptions, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in his young career.

Adams reportedly listed the 49ers as one of seven teams he would welcome a trade to after feuding with the Jets this offseason. Lott, the greatest safety in 49ers history, believes bringing him to the Bay would be a big win for the reigning NFC champions.

"All I know is this, I've been following him and I've been watching him, and if they could get him, that would be, in my mind, a huge, huge win for John Lynch," Lott told NBC Sports Bay Area's Josh Schrock on Monday. "When you think of a guy of his stature, knowing how he loves the game and his commitment to the game, he's going to make a locker room better. He's the kind of guy that's just going to make the locker room better.

"So, yeah if they can get [him], they might as well -- to me, I'm the kind of guy that if you want to win, you find ways to get these kind of moments done."

Adams is unlike most safeties. In 2019. receivers gained just 4.5 yards per target against him, per Pro Football Focus. He also is a great blitzer, recording 6.5 sacks last season and 12 in his first three seasons.

It also is unlikely the 49ers acquire him. Adams easily could be flat out too expensive for San Francisco, especially with a long list of free agents on the way, including star tight end George Kittle. Front office, coaches and players like Richard Sherman have shown how much they believe in Tartt as well.

While betting on Adams to wear a 49ers jersey next season doesn't seem like a safe play, it certainly would be huge in their hopes to get back to the Super Bowl.

