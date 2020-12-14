Jamal Adams breaks NFL record for most sacks by a defensive back

For Jamal Adams, it was destiny.

Adams entered the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 14 matchup against the New York Jets needing just one sack to break the NFL’s record for sacks by a defensive back in a single season since sacks became an official recorded stat in 1982. The standing mark of eight sacks was set by Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson in 2005.

“Will it be sweet? Yes, of course,” Adams replied on Friday when asked about the possibility of setting a record against his former team. The Jets traded Adams to Seattle on July 25, 2020, following reports of Adams’ dissatisfaction with the direction of the team.

On a 2nd-and-10 play with 8:34 left in the second quarter, Seattle’s star safety finally got his chance. He initially dropped back into coverage but spotted a prime opportunity as Jets QB Sam Darnold sprinted to his left to avoid a blitz from Seattle’s defensive front. Trusting teammate Benson Mayowa to cover Jets TE Ryan Griffin, Adams barreled towards Darnold, catching him around the legs and forcing him to step out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage.

As the only Seahawk to actually touch Darnold, Adams was credited with the sack despite not actually taking the quarterback to the ground, bringing his season total to 8.5 in just nine games.

Coach Pete Carroll later presented Adams with the game ball, an unusual practice for the team but one that he felt the safety had earned.

“Really happy for him,” Carroll said.

List