Jamal Adams blasts NFL for fine for roughing penalty on Baker Mayfield

Jamal Adams said he was fined by the NFL for a roughing the passer penalty, and the Jets safety is not happy about it.

Adams was penalized in the first quarter for shoving Baker Mayfield with his forearm after the Browns quarterback rolled to his left. It didn’t look like much more than a hard push, and Adams reacted incredulously when referee Alex Kemp announced the penalty Monday night.

He was just as incredulous Wednesday night.

Adams posted the video on Twitter and wrote, “This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21K for this hit. I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bull—-! I don’t give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. I’m gonna play MY brand of football every time I step on the field. SMH.”

The standard fine for a first offense for roughing the passer is $21,056.