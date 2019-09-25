Jamal Adams bails on WFAN spot after being asked about Jets frustrations

Jamal Adams’ frustrations boiled over after he was benched during a Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The New York Jets safety wiped his social media profiles of any mention of the Jets and told WFAN during his scheduled weekly hit that he got benched for misdiagnosing a play.

Jamal Adams on @WFAN660: “I tried to anticipate a play and I anticipated wrong. They benched me.” He wouldn’t give a direct answer when asked about removing the Jets from his social media accounts. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 17, 2019

He declined repeated questioning from hosts Maggie Gray and former Jets linebacker Bart Scott about the social media moves.

Adams quits radio show

And now he’s canceling his regular appearance on their show.

“On advice from his family and representatives, Jamal has decided to no longer do his weekly radio spot,” Gray said on Tuesday, per NorthJersey.com.

The prospect of facing questions about the Jets and his apparent frustrations with the team for 14 more weeks appears too daunting a task for Jamal Adams. (Getty)

Host: Adams not happy about line of questioning

Adams didn’t provide any further reasoning for quitting the show. But Gray had an idea, noting that Adams appeared frustrated with questioning about removing the Jets mentions from his Twitter account, referring to his own actions as “outside noise.”

“He was not happy that I asked the question more than once,” Gray said.

Adams’ decision drew criticism from Scott, who was an outspoken player during his days with the Jets.

Bart Scott: ‘I’m disappointed’

“I'm disappointed, too,” Scott said. “Because I look at Jamal like a little brother. And it's just bad advice. It's one thing to maybe not do it after the season, but you always [finish what you] start.”

The 0-3 Jets are still terrible, fresh off a 30-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Adams’ Twitter profile is still void of any Jets mentions.

It seems that the prospect of 14 more weeks of answering questions about the Jets and his role on the team proved too daunting a task for Adams.

