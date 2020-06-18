Jamal Adams and the Jets appear to be headed for a divorce.

Adams has asked the Jets for a trade and wants the team to give him permission to shop himself around to other teams, according to multiple reports.

The sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Adams is heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract, and he has made no secret of the fact that he thinks he’s due a major pay raise. The Jets, however, appear content to make him play out his rookie deal, which would keep him for a cap hit of $7.1 million this year and then $9.9 million on his fifth-year option next year.

Adams has been chosen to the Pro Bowl each of the last two years and is, at age 24, one of the top young defensive players in football. He would certainly return a lot in a trade, but it remains to be seen whether the Jets will go along with Adams’ request.

Jamal Adams asks Jets to trade him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk