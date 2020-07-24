Jamal Adams: Adam Gase isn’t right leader for Jets

Safety Jamal Adams wants a trade away from the Jets and he’s airing some of his grievances with the club ahead of training camp.

Adams is eligible for a contract extension and the Jets have talked about their desire to keep him, but the safety told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News that the team never made an offer to him this offseason. He said he would have respected the team’s approach more if they said “we’re not going to look to pay you this year, we want to keep adding players.”

Whatever the case on the contract front, respect for head coach Adam Gase may be a bit more difficult to come by for Adams. He said that he hasn’t spoken to Gase since the end of the season and that there wasn’t much of a relationship during the season.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams said. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building. At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team. If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we’re playing s—-y and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it.”

Adams told Mehta that he will be “showing up for my teammates” when training camp opens next week, but wants to be “with an organization that wants to win and do things the right way.” There’s little sign that he feels the Jets will fulfill the second half of that desire.

