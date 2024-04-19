Jamahl Mosley praises Mark Daigneault for NBCA Coach of the Year award

After winning the NBCA’s Coach of the Year, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was prideful of the award. It was a sign of respect from his peers as the 30 NBA head coaches voted on the award.

Daigneault will also likely receive the traditional Coach of the Year award. The 39-year-old has helped the young Thunder ascend to one of the best teams in the league. OKC finished as the youngest first seed ever this season.

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley experienced similar success with his young squad. The Magic finished with a 47-35 record and the fifth seed.

Mosley — who signed an extension this season — will likely finish as a runner-up for the award. He offered Daigneault praise about the NBCA award.

“I think he’s done a phenomenal, phenomenal job down there with those guys,” Mosley said. “The way in which they play, the style that they play won. How they execute, how they’re detailed, how they’re prepared for every single game. He’s done such a fantastic job for them.”

Both the Thunder and Magic hope to make noise in the playoffs. They’ve been two of the best young squads in the league and have broken out this season.

Editor’s note: RookieWire’s Cody Taylor contributed to this article.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire