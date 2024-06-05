Jamahal Hill takes umbrage with Alex Pereira’s celebration after UFC 300 ‘weak sh*t’ knockout

Alex Pereira’s post-fight celebration at UFC 300 isn’t sitting well with Jamahal Hill.

UFC light heavyweight champion Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) knocked out Hill in the first round to retain his title in April. “Poatan” delivered the “Khaby Lame” celebration as he stood over Hill (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), which angered the former champion.

Nearly two months later, Hill took to Instagram to address the abrupt fight-ending sequence in which referee Herb Dean tried to pause the action after Hill struck Pereira with an inadvertent low blow. Pereira waved off Dean and proceeded to knock out Hill right after.

“Now I haven’t really spoke on this but I went to Brazil and DOGG WALKED your guy in one of the most one sided ass whooping in championship history and after showed nothing but respect and paid homage!! I’ve never celebrated over an opponent I beat and even called out my fans for disrespecting Johnny Walker after I slept him!! But because I showed competitive fire and was excited to be back after an injury that could of ended my career y’all think this is was funny or cool!! @alexpoatanpereira you really setup a punch you couldn’t get to without a weird confusing moment and did some weak sh*t but it ok because you will fight me again and my eyes won’t leave you until your as stiff as Izzy left you in Miami!!!”

Pereira is currently focused on another rematch he foresees next, expecting to run things back with Jiri Prochazka, whom he knocked out to claim the vacant 205-pound title at UFC 295.

As for Hill, “Sweet Dreams” will look to rebound when he faces streaking contender Carlos Ulberg on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie