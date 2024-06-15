Jamahal Hill reveals list of injuries behind UFC 303 withdrawal, vows to ‘be back soon’

Jamahal Hill’s withdrawal from the once-planned UFC 303 co-main event vs. Carlos Ulberg was more than warranted.

Former light heavyweight champion Hill (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) stepped out of the scheduled matchup with Ulberg (9-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) on the June 29 in Las Vegas as part of a massive overhaul to the lineup that served as a chain reaction after Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was canceled.

Hill, who was looking to make a quick turnaround from his UFC 300 main event loss to Alex Pereira, which came on the heels of a fast comeback from a ruptured Achilles, revealed a bevy injuries led to him stepping aside.

According to Hill, he sustained two meniscus tears in one of his knees, a sprained ACL, and a Baker’s Cyst that required significant drainage. He issued a statement sharing the details Friday on social media (via Instagram):

2 tears in my meniscus, sprained my ACL a Baker Cyst that leaked fluid in the back of my knee and a infusion in some joints!!! There were actually 3 of these. This is only making me hungrier. Be back soon!!!

Despite the difficult setback, Hill, 33, appeared to maintain high spirts about his fighting future.

