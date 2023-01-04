Jamaal Williams wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors

Jamaal Williams will have even more reasons to smile. Not that the Detroit Lions running back didn’t have a grin already, but now he’s got some new hardware.

Williams won the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his outstanding Week 17 performance in the Lions win over the Chicago Bears. Williams led the league with a career-high 144 rushing yards and scored a touchdown. He also had the longest run of his career at 56 yards.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff won the FedEx Air Player of the Week back in Week 14. It’s Williams’ second time capturing the honor this season. He also won in the Lions win over the Jaguars.

From the press release,

By winning the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week Award, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Williams’ name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), which will be applied towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.

Congrats Jamaal, you earned it!

