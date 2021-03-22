Jamaal Williams will wear jersey No. 30, which means a change for Jeff Okudah

Freshly signed free agent running back Jamaal Williams is going to keep the same No. 30 jersey he donned with the Green Bay Packers now that he’s in Detroit. Williams’ media manager made the announcement that the RB is taking over No. 30 in Detroit over the weekend.

That means last year’s No. 30, cornerback Jeff Okudah, is due for a jersey change. And Okudah himself verified (sort of) the pending change in a social media exchange with a fan who was looking to purchase a jersey. He told a fan “You’re NOT safe brother lol,” when asked if if was safe to go ahead and buy a No. 30 Okudah jersey.

You’re NOT safe brother lol https://t.co/Kcb6lTIaq5 — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) January 26, 2021

Okudah has some choices to make. No. 23 is now available with Desmond Trufant’s release. So are Justin Coleman’s old No. 27 and Jayron Kearse’s 42 now that both are ex-Lions. Okudah rocked No. 1 in college at Ohio State but that number doesn’t meet NFL guidelines for a defensive back.