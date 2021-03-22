New Lions running back Jamaal Williams has nothing but positive feelings toward his old team.

Williams told reporters today that he would have liked to remain with the Packers, but when they decided to invest their resources in re-signing running back Aaron Jones and drafting running back A.J. Dillon, it was time for Williams to move on.

“I was just all-in for Green Bay. That’s how you’re supposed to be when you’re on a team. You’ve got to be all-in for what you believe in. I was for the team, do whatever I can, and I wanted to stay there. But the way things happened, it just happened, and you’ve got to keep going on your journey,” Williams said. “I’m hitting another chapter, the chapter with the Lions.”

The Packers selected Williams in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft, and in four seasons in Green Bay he totaled 1,985 rushing yards and 961 receiving yards. In Detroit he joins a backfield where he’s likely to be sharing time with D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson.

Jamaal Williams: I wanted to stay in Green Bay, but it’s time for a new chapter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk