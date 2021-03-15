Jamaal Williams understands he won’t be back with Packers

Despite his happiness for Aaron Jones on re-signing with the Green Bay Packers, Jamaal Williams understands that Jones’ return means the end of his time with the franchise that drafted him four years ago.

Speaking on NFL Network on Monday morning, Williams acknowledged he’ll likely be leaving the Packers in free agency.

“It’s just sad that we won’t be able to play together again,” Williams said.

Williams confirmed that “a lot” of teams are interested in signing him. The legal tampering period opened Monday, and players can officially sign new deals on Wednesday.

A fourth-round pick in 2017, Williams produced 2,946 total yards and scored 18 total touchdowns over his four seasons with the Packers. He told NFL Network that he believes he’s a three-down running back who can do a little bit of everything.

Jones, a fifth-round pick in the same draft, signed a four-year deal to return to the Packers on Sunday. The two running backs became close friends in Green Bay.

“Happiness for my brother,” Williams said. “I know good things happen to good people. My bro Aaron is just a good person. He does great things. He deserves everything that came his way and getting signed. Just proud of him as a brother.”

