Jamaal WIlliams with touchdown hat trick for Lions against Giants

Three of Jamaal Williams’ carries have gone for a total of 6 yards.

However, those runs have also turned into 18 points for the Detroit Lions on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Williams had TD runs of 4 and 1 yards in the second quarter at MetLife and added another 1-yard run in the third quarter.

The 3-6 Lions we having their way with the 7-2 Giants, who suddenly were looking at a daunting set of games with a trip to Dallas on Thanksgiving coming up.

Hat trick for @jswaggdaddy! 🎩 He leads the league with 12 touchdowns this season. 👏 📺: #DETvsNYG on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/0gauSA7hsv pic.twitter.com/7RbfI8rtjC — NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2022

Rushing for a 4-yard touchdown, @Lions RB @jswaggdaddy became the fourth player in franchise history to rush for 10 touchdowns in a single season. He joins James Stewart, Barry Sanders and Billy Sims.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/KiWr6GTDn0 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 20, 2022

Working our way through the Jamaal gif library TD 3⃣ on the day for @jswaggdaddy! #DETvsNYG | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/74JJOfovsM — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire