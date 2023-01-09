Jamaal Williams' top plays 2022 season
Watch the best plays by Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams from the 2022 NFL season.
Bears assistant Ian Cunningham is in high demand for GM vacancies. Now, the Cardinals have put in an interview request.
Here's a look at the updated 2023 NFL draft order following Week 18, where the first 18 picks are finalized.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown back to Buffalo on Monday, one week after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game.
The Cardinals’ search for a new General Manager has commenced. They have requested permission to interview Bears assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham, Jonathan Jones of CBS reports. Steve Keim went on a medical leave of absence Dec. 14 and will not return, stepping away to focus on his health. The Cardinals also announced Monday that [more]
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has recently seen even more success on the ground due to a bit of a shift in his style.
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Jack Jones' suspension reportedly led to the rookie cornerback openly challenging head coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the details.
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
The Bears should be fielding calls for the No. 1 pick. Here are some QB-needy teams who could be calling GM Ryan Poles about trading up.