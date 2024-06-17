Jamaal Williams shares a statement of support for Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams stands with his running mate Alvin Kamara amidst the latter’s efforts to pursue a better contract situation. Williams sat down with The Insiders on NFL Network Monday evening and shared his take on the situation.

“Me personally, just as me as a man, I respect everybody as the man they are and the decisions they make as a man,” Williams said. “Alvin is a tremendous, great teammate, awesome person, 100 percent. He stays 10 toes down on his business and what he believes in. That’s just him. I’m behind him 100 percent of what he does because he’s just looking for his well-being. That’s all we want for each other.

“It’s just part of the game that we do. These are the type of things, once you believe in something you believe in, I’m with you 100 percent. That’s just your decision.”

This is expected from Williams. Since signing with the Saints last offseason, he has been considered a strong presence in the locker room. Being a positive culture player, Williams’ statement of support is the move most players make, but is on brand specifically for him.

Williams also knows what it’s like to have a rough contract negotiation with a front office. His split from Detroit was partnered with an offer he considered disrespectful. That history likely makes it easy to sympathize with Kamara in this situation. Running backs in particular have a hard time with contracts in the NFL, so most at the position are likely rooting for Kamara.

As long as Kamara holds out, a larger responsibility falls on the shoulders of Williams. Klint Kubiak’s new system should lend to him having a greater offensive role than last season, when everyone is healthy and participating. Kamara’s absence pushes Williams to the front and naturally increases the potential benefits the second-year Saint can receive.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire