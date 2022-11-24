Jamaal Williams scores again, Lions up 7-0

Lions running back Jamaal Williams has picked up right where he left off.

Williams ran for three touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the Giants and he’s scored the first touchdown of the team’s Thanksgiving game against the Bills. Michael Badgley‘s extra point staked the Lions to a 7-0 lead.

Williams now leads the league with 13 touchdowns on the season.

The two teams traded three-and-outs to open the game, but a good Kalif Raymond punt return and a lucky bounce when Raymond fumbled allowed the Lions to take control at their own 39-yard line. They picked up first downs on a Williams run and passes to DJ Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown before facing a fourth-and-one inside the 5-yard-line. Quarterback Jared Goff got the first down on a sneak and the Bills also jumped offside to help set up Williams’ score.

