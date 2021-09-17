Jamaal Williams spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Packers, but moved on this offseason after the Packers re-signed Aaron Jones to go with 2020 second-round pick A.J. Dillon in their backfield.

Williams wound up signing with the Lions, which set him up for a pair of meetings with his former team. The first one is set for Monday night and Williams told reporters that it feels a bit like running into a former girlfriend.

“Like that ex-girlfriend, shoot, I got to go,” Williams said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But I got a rebound, it was the Lions, they picked me up. Now they feeding me good, taking me to dinners. Another man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

Williams had nine carries for 54 yards, a rushing touchdown, and eight catches for 56 yards in the Lions’ season-opening loss to the 49ers.

Jamaal Williams says Packers are “like that ex-girlfriend” ahead of Monday night’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk