Jamaal Williams posts goodbye message to Packers, fans

Free agent running back Jamaal Williams posted a goodbye message to the Green Bay Packers and the franchise’s fans on his official Instagram account on Monday, signaling a looming departure as the legal tampering period opened.

Williams thanked the team and the fans and said he is going to “miss it all” in Green Bay.

The Packers re-signed Aaron Jones on Sunday, which all but closed the door on Williams returning.

From his Instagram post (unedited): “Thank you Green Bay for accepting me and letting me grow into the Man I am today and still thriving to be. I have nothing but RESPECT and LOVE for everyone who works in the Packers facility from Players, Coaches, all the employees that work in Lambeau, and the fans!! I’m going to miss It all, cherish all my memories, and keep striving for Greatness. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead and excited to grind for what I want but nothing but love GB it’s been real”

A fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2017, Williams produced nearly 3,000 total yards and scored 18 touchdowns over four seasons. He played in 60 of a possible 64 games, handled 622 total touches and didn’t have a fumble, all while creating at least 400 rushing yards and 600 total yards in all four seasons.

Endlessly energetic with a magnetic personality and a versatile skill set, Williams was beloved by teammates and coaches in Green Bay. But with Jones back on a four-year deal and second-round pick A.J. Dillon ready for a bigger role, the Packers are content with letting Williams find a bigger and better opportunity elsewhere.

On NFL Network earlier Monday, Williams said he had “a lot” interested teams in his services. He can agree to a new deal at any time over the next few days. The deal would become final when the new league year starts on Wednesday.

