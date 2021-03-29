With a new head coach and General Manager, Detroit is looking to establish some long-term success after three consecutive last-place finishes in the NFC North.

Quarterback Jared Goff said during his introductory press conference that he doesn’t see the 2021 Lions as a rebuilding team. Recently signed running back Jamaal Williams, who spent his first four seasons with the Packers, recently shared a similar sentiment.

Now under a two-year, $6 million contract with Detroit, Williams said his conversations with G.M. Brad Holmes let him know the Lions should be a team that’s hungry and ready to go.

“A lot of players who’ve got a chip on their shoulder,” Williams said, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com. “A lot of us who might have got, I’ll say, looked over, but luckily the Lions and everybody in there picked who’s in there now because we’re great players and got a lot to prove. Nothing better than having people who’ve got something to prove. It shows, we all come together and have that same mindset of getting things done. That’s what I can’t wait to go into, man. We about to build something together. It’s about to be good.”

The Lions have plenty of work to do as they begin their post-Matthew Stafford era. But if nothing else, they should have players motivated from their past experiences to show the franchise it was right to bring them to Detroit.

Jamaal Williams: The Lions have brought in great players with a lot to prove originally appeared on Pro Football Talk