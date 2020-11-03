Jamaal Williams, Kamal Martin were close contacts with AJ Dillon

The Packers placed AJ Dillon on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday. He played 10 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in the loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The team added running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin to the injury report Monday as “not injury related.” Contact tracing determined Williams and Martin were “close contacts,” Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports. The league is evaluating if the two players were high-risk close contacts.

League protocols would prohibit Williams and Martin from playing Thursday night against the 49ers if they are deemed “high-risk.”

“The one thing about our meeting rooms and our guys have done a pretty good job of making sure we are not within that 6-feet radius of one another and that we’re spaced out,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, via Demovsky. “We’ll see what the reports say when they all get done doing all the research that the league has to do. But we feel confident that we’ve handled everything as well as we could have.”

The Packers are allowed walk-through practices and physically distanced meetings Tuesday and Wednesday before departing for California. They would not normally hold a full-scale practice on a short week anyway.

“We have to be mindful just everything that we’re doing in terms of making sure that we stay as safe as possible, each individual, but we’ll be able to have most of our meetings — we might be a few short in certain meetings where we’ll Zoom some guys in — but for the most part, we’re just doing business, not quite as usual but as close as it can be,” LaFleur said.

