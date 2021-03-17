Running back Jamaal Williams is leaving the Green Bay Packers but staying in the NFC North.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Williams is set to sign a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Detroit Lions.

With Aaron Jones signing an extension with the Packers, Williams is heading out to get a chance at a greater role in Detroit. Williams has rushed for between 460-556 yards in each of his four seasons with Green Bay, including 10 total rushing touchdowns over that span. He’s also been productive as a receiver, catching 122 passes for 961 yards and eight touchdowns.

Williams joins D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson as running backs under contract for 2021 with the Lions.

Jamaal Williams heading to Lions on two-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk