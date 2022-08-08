Jamaal Williams 'Hard Knocks' clip will get Detroit Lions fans jacked up

If the Detroit Lions win three games again, Jamaal Williams might never recover.

That's how much he cares.

This is the vibe he shared, through tears, with his teammates before a training camp practice in Allen Park. The clip, which went viral immediately Monday afternoon, is doing its part to hype up HBO's "Hard Knocks," which debuts Tuesday night.

"Today is the minimum of effort," Williams started, with teammates all huddled around him. "Do not give up, do not feel like you tired. When you tired, think of last year and think of that (expletive) record! Every time I get tired or I think I can't go no more, I think of that (expletive) record! Last year wasn't it! That ain't us! We can make it! Have some heart! I get emotional about this, I'm 'bout to cry cause I care about ya'll. Do your best, let's go! Lions on three."

Williams, the Lions' No. 2 running back behind D'Andre Swift, had a solid year last season, his first with the team after signing as a free agent and leaving the rival Green Bay Packers.

He is quickly became a favorite in Detroit, throwing and catching passes with fans during warmups before games.

Williams, 27, carried 153 times for 601 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, and caught 26 passes for 157 yards in 13 games in 2021.

He was a fourth-round pick out of BYU in 2017.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lions 'Hard Knocks' clip will get you jacked up