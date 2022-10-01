Jamaal Williams fined $13k for his hip thrusting touchdown celebration

The NFL hit Jamaal Williams with a monster $13,315.25 fine after the Detroit Lions running back was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following a suggestive touchdown celebration in Week 3, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

After he scored a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter – his second of the game – Williams thrusted his hips three times, which prompted the flag from the officials.

DON'T DO EM LIKE THAT JAMAAL LOL pic.twitter.com/iLkKjHlKd1 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 25, 2022

The dollar amount sounds rather large, but it's actually only slightly more than the collectively bargained fine amount for the first offense of unsportsmanlike conduct. It would cost Williams $18,566 if he does it again. Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins was also fined $13,315 during a scrum with the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

The Lions will need Williams more than ever this week against the Seattle Seahawks. Running back D'Andre Swift and wideout Amon-Ra St Brown were already ruled out with injuries, leaving the Lions severely depleted on offense. Williams rushed 20 times for 87 yards and the two scores against the Vikings. He has 168 rushing yards and a league-leading four touchdowns through three games.