Jamaal Williams is expected to play for Saints Thursday night

Running back Jamaal Williams was designated for return from injured reserve this week and it sounds like the Saints have seen all they need to know that he's healthy enough to play.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Williams is expected to be activated in time to play against the Jaguars on Thursday night. Williams has been out since injuring his hamstring in Week Two.

Williams had 27 carries for 74 yards and two catches for seven yards in the first two weeks of the regular season.

The Saints were without Alvin Kamara in those games, but he returned from his suspension in Week Four so Thursday night will be the first time the players have shared the backfield in a regular season game. Rookie Kendre Miller is also part of the Saints' rushing attack.