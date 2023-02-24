Jamaal Williams will provide coverage of the NFL scouting combine

Missing some of Lions RB Jamaal Williams and his effervescent personality right now? You’re in for some welcome news.

Williams will team up with former Packers RB mate Aaron Jones to provide commentary on next week’s NFL scouting combine. William and Jones will reunite for the supplemental coverage on the NFL’s subscription-based app, NFL+. The duo will be part of the “Players Only Combine” analysis, along with a handful of other active players.

Williams and Jones were drafted together by the Packers in 2017 and remain close friends despite Williams playing in Detroit the last two seasons. They both have fun-loving attitudes and different perspectives than what are normally heard on the combine coverage.

Workouts begin on Thursday, March 2nd and run through Sunday, March 5th.

