Jamaal Williams carted off after scary hit

Running back Jamaal Williams was carted off after a scary hit on the Packers’ first play from scrimmage.

Williams gave a thumb’s up as he left the field.

The Packers announced that Williams is being evaluated for head and neck injuries at a local hospital but has feeling and movement in his extremities.

Williams was gang tackled after a catch from Aaron Rodgers for no gain. With Nigel Bradham grabbing Williams’ facemask from the side, and despite Williams’ forward progress being stopped, Derek Barnett applied a helmet-to-helmet hit to Williams. Aaron Jones immediately signaled for medical help.

Officials penalized Barnett for unnecessary roughness, but he was not ejected. Al Riveron could have decided to toss Barnett on review.

Barnett put his hand on Williams’ chest and said something after Williams was strapped to a backboard.

Jones is the Packers’ only other active tailback with Dexter Williams inactive. Fullback Danny Vitale also could play the position.

Jones scored on a 3-yard run only four plays after Williams left the game. The 89-yard touchdown drive was set up by Davante Adams‘ 58-yard catch to the Philadelphia 7-yard line.

Eagles safety Rudy Ford also had what appeared to be a helmet-to-helmet hit on punt returner Darrius Shepherd the play before Williams’ injury. Officials did not penalize Ford, and Shepherd was uninjured.