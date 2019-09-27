Jamaal Williams carted off field after Packers' 1st offensive play on Thursday Night Football

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Packers running back Jamaal Williams was carted off the field after the Packers' first offensive play on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

Williams caught a short pass from Aaron Rodgers and was held up by two defenders when Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett came in late and hit Williams in the head/neck area. It was a cheap shot and I'm sure Barnett will hear about it from the league.

Barnett was flagged for unnecessary roughness and Williams was put on a stretcher and wheeled off the field. It was a scary moment and the historic stadium went completely silent.

A few minutes later, the PA announcer in the press box said Williams had feeling in all his extremities and was being evaluated for head and neck injuries. At first glance, it could have been much, much worse.

The Eagles love that Barnett rallies to the football, but this hit was completely undisciplined and unnecessary.

The Packers ended up scoring a touchdown on the 89-yard touchdown drive to take an early lead on Thursday Night Football.

