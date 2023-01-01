Jamaal Williams' best plays from 157-yard game Week 17
Watch Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams' best plays against the Chicago Bears from Week 17 as he totaled 157 yards.
Watch Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams' best plays against the Chicago Bears from Week 17 as he totaled 157 yards.
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
Eight NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
With two weeks left in the regular season, Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America to break down the 2022 NFL playoff picture.
Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached 5,000 passing yards on Sunday and joined only two others in reaching that statistical plateau two times.
The Patriots beat the Dolphins 23-21 on Sunday, which moves New England into the last AFC playoff spot with one game left in the regular season.
Noah Ruggles missed what would have been game-winning attempt and Ohio State fell to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
The Cowboys have a chance to play for the NFC East title in the season final against the Commanders.
The weather was perfect for New Year's Day. It was also perfect for the Browns' offense to finally come alive with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.
The All-American's parents waited to tell him until after the game.
Replay the Chiefs’ home victory over the Broncos.
Georgia vs TCU CFP National Championship first thoughts, early prediction
It didn't take long for TCU to start celebrating its College Football Playoff semifinal win against Michigan.
The Giants clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2016, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 on Sunday afternoon.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 17 including Cowboys at Titans, Bills at Bengals, Vikings at Packers, Dolphins at Patriots
Brady is back in the playoffs for a 14th straight season.