Jamaal Williams: Bears have good D, but everybody’s mortal

The Bears and Packers will kick off the 2019 season on Thursday night and one of the things we’re waiting to see is what the Packers offense is going to look like with head coach Matt LaFleur at the helm.

Due to coaching decisions and concerns about the field in Winnipeg, the Packers didn’t use their starting offense during the preseason. Their first outing will come against last year’s stingiest defense in terms of both points and rushing yards allowed, which many would see as a rough draw out of the gate.

Packers running back Jamaal Williams acknowledges the talent that Chicago has on that side of the ball, but says the Packers aren’t going to be daunted by the matchup.

“They’re a good defense, but nobody is scared,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “Everybody bleeds red. Everybody is mortal. We’re going to play our game. We’re going to play Packers football.”

Thursday is an opportunity to get an early leg up in the NFC North as well as show that this brand of Packers football is more effective than the one they’ve played the last couple of years.