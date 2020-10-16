Eight days have passed since Tom Brady‘s uncharacteristic mistake at the end of the loss to the Bears. No one has forgotten.

Packers running back Jamaal Williams threw some shade at the Buccaneers quarterback this week.

“Come on, man,” Williams said on The Jamaal Williams Show, via the New York Post. “I’m pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is, you know what I mean?

“That’s what I’m saying, like, Aaron Rodgers would never do that. Never. You know what I mean? He’s too smart for that.”

Brady and the Bucs haven’t admitted what everyone knows: The GOAT lost track of the downs with 33 seconds remaining. He held up four fingers to referee Alex Kemp and questioned, “Fourth down?” after his incomplete pass on fourth down.

The Bucs lost 20-19, reaching their own 41 before Brady’s incompletions on third-and-six and fourth-and-six.

“We would never be in that type of situation because A-Rod is always prepared, always looking at the clock,” Williams said. “We’ve got too many people who are just too ready to go. We’ve been in those types of pressure situations before so I feel like it’s just natural for us to be on top of everything and go ball. I would never expect that from my boy [Rodgers].”

Brady and Rodgers will face off for only the third time in their careers, and it’s possible it could be the last time. The teams will meet again next season only if they finish in the same spot in the standings.

Jamaal Williams: Aaron Rodgers would never lose track of downs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk