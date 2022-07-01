Jamaal Westerman makes a move within the Rutgers football program

Jamaal Westerman has made a move within the Rutgers football program, the former Scarlet Knight shifting from a role as a defensive assistant to the strength and conditioning program.

RutgersWire has confirmed that Westerman is now an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Westerman was a standout defensive end at Rutgers, where he played under head coach Greg Schiano and was named All-Big East twice. He played in four bowl games during his time with the Scarlet Knights.

Following his playing career at Rutgers, Westerman played six seasons in the NFL, most notably with the New York Jets. He also played several seasons in the Canadian Football League, being named an All-Star and consistently being among the best edge rushers in the league.

Westerman is also frequently seen on SNY where he makes appearances talking about the Jets and the NFL.

As a former NFL player, Westerman is obviously no stranger to workout and conditioning. During offseason workouts, Westerman went so far as to utilize a device to limit oxygen in-take when doing cardio and strength work:

Earlier this week, former Penn State football standout Steven Gonzalez announced on social media that he is joining the Rutgers football program as an intern. Gonzalez, a multi-year starter and All-Big Ten selection in 2019 as a senior at Penn State, will be spending his time with the strength and conditioning program.