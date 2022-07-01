Jamaal Westerman makes a move within the Rutgers football program

Yahoo News

Many of the abortion laws that went into effect after the reversal of Roe on June 24 make no exceptions for rape or incest. And the only exception carved out is one that allows the termination of a pregnancy to preserve the life and health of the mother. In some states, these exceptions are defined even more narrowly, allowing abortion only in cases of medical emergencies. What constitutes an emergency, doctors say, is not clearly defined in any of the legislation.