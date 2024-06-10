Jamaal Charles discusses depression, suicidal thoughts on ‘Second Acts’ podcast

Former NFL running back Jamaal Charles was open and honest about challenges he faced after his football career on the Second Acts podcast with Roman Harper and Charles “Peanut” Tillman.

Charles, who starred for the Kansas City Chiefs, spoke about depression and suicidal thoughts when he went to work in the investment world and things did not go well.

Former star RB Jamaal Charles opens up about life after the league, says he battles with depression and suicidal thoughts. “I went to work with investment people and it didn’t go well. I started to lose money so I started to get really depressive and suicidal.” pic.twitter.com/C1RMBKk56s — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) June 9, 2024

The entire Second Acts podcast can be viewed and heard below.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire