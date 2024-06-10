Advertisement

Jamaal Charles discusses depression, suicidal thoughts on ‘Second Acts’ podcast

barry werner
·1 min read

Former NFL running back Jamaal Charles was open and honest about challenges he faced after his football career on the Second Acts podcast with Roman Harper and Charles “Peanut” Tillman.

Charles, who starred for the Kansas City Chiefs, spoke about depression and suicidal thoughts when he went to work in the investment world and things did not go well.

The entire Second Acts podcast can be viewed and heard below.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire