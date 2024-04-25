Jamaal Charles to announce Chiefs’ second-round pick at 2024 NFL draft

The NFL draft has a reputation for providing a festive experience during the later rounds of the event. Since its expansion to different cities in recent years, former legends from the Kansas City Chiefs and the other 31 franchises have taken to the podium to announce draft selections on day two in front of the crowd in attendance.

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL released a list of team legends slated to announce their club’s second-round picks. The Chiefs are expected to have all-time leading rusher Jamaal Charles on stage, representing the team reading the 64th overall selection.

The league’s continuous effort to connect the game’s greats with the next generation of stars, NFL legends, and active players will add to the event’s excitement through the announcements and participating in festivities in Detroit.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the entire first round from the podium on Thursday night, while different franchise representatives will be on Friday and Saturday. In addition to announcing NFL draft selections, Charles and the other legends will be on-site to mentor the prospects and give back to the city of Detroit through participation in various community service events.

Charles retired as one of the best running backs in the league during his era. He spent the majority of his career with the Chiefs for nine seasons. His 1,332 carries are the second most in franchise history, and his 7,260 rushing yards are still the most in Chiefs history.

The former third-round pick in the 2008 NFL draft accumulated 64 touchdowns, which rank fifth all-time among Kansas City players.

