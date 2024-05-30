Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore (14) shoots the ball over Oklahoma State guard Quion Williams (5) in the first half during an NCAA basketball game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

NORMAN — OU junior Jalon Moore will withdraw his name from the 2024 NBA draft, he announced Wednesday.

Moore, who wasn't included in most NBA draft rankings, averaged 11.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per game with the Sooners, the first team excluded from March Madness.

Moore showed elite athleticism throughout the season and his playing time increased with his impressive offensive production. Moore shot 51.7% from the field and likely wouldn't have been drafted.

Moore will enter next season as one of OU's leaders with high expectations and will be expected to ramp up his play amid the Sooners' roster turnover.

More: How friends Texas' Chris Del Conte, OU's Joe Castiglione decided on SEC move

OU lost five of its top six scorers from last season, as well as prized freshman Kaden Cooper to the transfer portal.

Moore's decision to return is likely a wise one as his role will be more significant next season.

The Sooners have been searching for positive momentum this offseason with losing most of their players from last season before learning of Moore's return for his senior season.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Jalon Moore to withdraw from NBA draft, return to OU men's basketball