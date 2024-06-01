With Jalon Moore returning, what’s next for OU Basketball?

Jalon Moore’s return may have been the most significant off-season development for the Oklahoma Sooners as they venture into the SEC hoops universe next season.

Sure, he’s not some lottery pick talent, but he returns to Norman as Oklahoma’s best player and perhaps its most indispensable. Moore entered his name into NBA Draft consideration earlier in the offseason.

He underwent workouts, meetings, and evaluations, all as a means to determine what he needed to improve for his prospects to be potentially chosen to play in the NBA or if he was ready to make that leap this summer.

He received the feedback and still opted to return to Norman for one last collegiate season. His return completes the roster rebuild for the Sooners heading into the summer, and the Sooners now know what next year’s team will look like.

At point guard, you’d have difficulty convincing many that Kobe Elvis shouldn’t start there. The Dayton transfer is probably the best pure lead guard on the team and started over 80 games over three seasons at Dayton, averaging a career-best 9.4 points and 3.5 assists this past season. He also is a tough defender. It’s something Oklahoma lacked at the point of attack last year. Behind him, you’ll likely see in-state star Dayton Forsythe play some backup point or even High Point transfer Duke Miles, who is much more of a scoring guard than a pass-first guard.

Speaking of Miles, he’s probably the best bet to be the starting two-guard. Miles is unquestionably the best pure scorer on the team, and without really thinking twice, it would not be shocking to see him lead the team in scoring next season. Brycen Goodine, a Fairfield transfer, can come off the bench and provide dead-eye shooting.

Jadon Jones, the Long Beach State transfer, is a genuine three-and-defense guy who will likely fill the starting wing role. Oklahoma has some depth here as they could go with JUCO top prospect Jeff Nwankwo off the bench or even slide Jalon Moore to the wing if they wanted to go big in the front court.

If Moore isn’t in that role, he’ll play the four and present matchup problems for slower and more traditional power forwards. Behind him, we should and will see top 100 recruit Kuol Atak, a rail-thin prospect with a reputation as one of the best shooters in the class of 2024. Adding weight will be the only hurdle keeping him off the floor and in the rotation. He can also protect the rim.

Protecting the rim and rebounding were two major weaknesses last year. Oklahoma brought in Alabama transfer Mohamed Wague, a 6-foot-10 big man with more athleticism than Sam Godwin but likely with less offensive capability. He averaged 3.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks per game. The hope is that those averages will go up with Oklahoma. Can he unseat Godwin for the starting role? We will find out, but if he does, it’s probably for the best as Godwin seems like a better fit as an energy, change of pace big off the bench for rebounding and hustle than someone commanding starting minutes.

There are a number of variables for next year’s team.

In many ways, Oklahoma built an older version of the team it had last season. There’s no true point guard but a couple of combo guards who can handle the ball. If there’s a key difference, Elvis is a much better defender than McCollum, even if he isn’t as dynamic with the ball in his hand as McCollum was.

Moore progressing toward an all-conference player would be huge for Oklahoma. He needs to become a positionless forward capable of winning on the wing and slashing to the rim.

From a percentage standpoint, Oklahoma should also be better at shooting the three, especially with someone of Goodine’s pedigree on the team.

Coaching will also have to improve. Moser sometimes struggled to adapt mid-game with particular looks and how he deployed his personnel.

Simply put, next year will be a make-or-break year for Porter Moser. Suppose his seat wasn’t hot after missing the tournament this past season. In that case, it’ll be nice and warm as the Sooners enter another conference looking to finally get over the hump after missing the tournament three years in a row.

