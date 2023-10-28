Jalon Daniels warms up at quarterback for Kansas football, but Jason Bean gets the start

LAWRENCE — It looks like junior quarterback Jalon Daniels will miss a fourth-straight Kansas football game.

Although Daniels participated in warmups and was in uniform ahead of the 11 a.m. scheduled kickoff, it was redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean who took the field with the offense during the Jayhawks’ first drive against No. 6 Oklahoma. This makes it four-straight games, all Big 12 Conference contests, that Daniels has not started. It’s also the fifth game total that Daniels hasn’t started this season, including the season opener against Missouri State.

“I remain very encouraged, and again I’ll kind of leave it there,” Leipold said Monday when asked about Daniels. “I think it’s still in the doubtful area, but doubtful, questionable and those things.”

Kansas (5-2, 2-2 in Big 12) is 2-2 so far this season when Bean starts in Daniels’ place, as Daniels has dealt with his back issue. The wins have come against Missouri State and UCF. The losses have come against Texas and Oklahoma State.

Bean is not unfamiliar to Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 in Big 12). He started both previous games the Jayhawks have played against the Sooners during the Lance Leipold era. However, Kansas lost both of those games in 2021 and 2022.

Kansas junior quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) grabs a ball during pregame before Saturday's game against Oklahoma inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

