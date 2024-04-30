Jalin Marshall makes insane catch

The Indoor Football League has kicked off their season and the Tuscon Sugar Skulls actually have a few former Ohio State players on their roster, but the most memorable is still making plays in Jalin Marshall. Every Buckeye fan will remember Marshall as the homegrown star was a five-star recruit in the class of 2013 and after receiving a redshirt his first season on campus, Marshall was on the field early and often in his collegiate career.

His 38 receptions as a redshirt freshman were the second most in school history for a freshman right behind the 41 receptions from Cris Carter. Marshall played well as a redshirt sophomore, but made the surprising decision to declare for the NFL Draft early.

After going undrafted, Marshall has had a few cups of coffee in the NFL and was a star in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football. Marshall also played North of border in the Canadian Football League, but this past weekend Marshall may have had the most impressive catch of his career.

Incredible one handed TOUCHDOWN catch by Jalin Marshall for the @sugarskullsfb.

👀 pic.twitter.com/HBiHRf5JEt — The F.A.N. Show🎙 (@FANShowOfficial) April 28, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire