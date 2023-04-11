The Giants were one of the teams discussed as being in the mix for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but Beckham signed with the Ravens on Easter Sunday and that leaves the Giants to look elsewhere for help in their passing game.

Jalin Hyatt could be a contender for that role. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the former Tennessee wideout will be visiting with the team on Wednesday.

Hyatt caught 41 passes over his first two seasons with the Volunteers before breaking out with 67 receptions, 1,267 yards, and 15 touchdowns last year. Those 15 touchdowns were tied for second in the country.

The Bills and Cowboys are among the other teams that have visited with Hyatt, who is often listed as a first-round pick in the mock drafts that dominate the landscape in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Jalin Hyatt set to visit Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk