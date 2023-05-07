Jalin Hyatt part of a wide-open competition to return punts for Giants

Last year, wide receiver Richie James was the Giants’ primary punt returner. This year, James signed with the Chiefs in free agency, and the Giants don’t know who will take on the punt returner role.

It might be rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who didn’t play much on special teams in college at Tennessee but who has the athletic traits that could allow him to excel on punt returns. Hyatt was working on punt returns at rookie minicamp, and Giants coach Brian Daboll said Hyatt will be in the mix for the job when the season starts.

“Absolutely,” Daboll said, via the New York Post. “We’ll put as many guys back there as we can to figure that one out.”

Other candidates to return punts for the Giants include Darnay Holmes and Adoree' Jackson.

