Jalin Hyatt would love to play with Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘He takes over games’

The Chicago Bears have needs across the roster, and that includes at wide receiver where they’re looking to add playmakers for quarterback Justin Fields.

Some of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects made it clear they’d love to play with a playmaker like Fields, including Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt.

Hyatt, who is friends with Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., would love to team up with his former Tennessee teammate. But he’d also love the opportunity to get to work with Fields.

“Justin Fields is dynamic,” Hyatt said. “Somebody that can get you the ball and that can run with his legs. Somebody that can kind of take over a game. He actually takes over games.”

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt talks about his friendship with Velus Jones, the idea of teaming up with him again and how he would be someone Justin Fields could trust if he played with the Chicago Bears: pic.twitter.com/FBB2Y7Do5H — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) March 3, 2023

That playmaking ability was on display last season when Fields rushed for 1,143 yards, becoming only the third quarterback in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards. But looking ahead to the 2023 season, it’s about improving the passing game, which was the league’s worst in 2022.

If Hyatt were to join the Bears, he’d first and foremost want to be a reliable target for Fields.

“If I ever had a chance to play with him, first of all I’d like to show that he can trust me,” Hyatt said. “I want to show him that in practice, in training camp and just be consistent with him. Making sure he can count on me whenever it’s third down, second down, first down, whatever it is.”

Hyatt has a breakout year with Tennessee in 2022, where he had 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. That’s the kind of production that would go a long way in helping Fields take the next step and getting this Bears passing game going.

Story continues

“I would love to play with Justin Fields,” Hyatt said. “Dynamic player, takes over games and I would try to help him with that, too.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire